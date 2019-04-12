Bank of America Analysts Give Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) a $85.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ICE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.63 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.50 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 92,502 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $6,875,673.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,469,499.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,627 shares of company stock worth $16,458,501 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,815,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,321,000 after acquiring an additional 267,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,715,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,414 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,240,000 after purchasing an additional 579,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,763,000 after purchasing an additional 440,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $379,351,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

