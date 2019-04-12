Bank of America Analysts Give Franklin Resources (BEN) a $32.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.01.

Shares of BEN opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,225,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,314,000 after purchasing an additional 239,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,340,194 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,985,000 after acquiring an additional 932,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

