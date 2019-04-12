Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Director Sells $1,338,600.00 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Brian D. Bailey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bandwidth stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 231.10 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $72.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 101.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 103,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

