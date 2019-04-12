Banco Santander Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SAN)

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 20,483 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,584% compared to the average volume of 556 call options.

Shares of SAN opened at $5.01 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $68,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,298,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,493,000 after buying an additional 7,574,610 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,197,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,923,000 after buying an additional 3,262,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,054,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,275,000 after buying an additional 2,372,931 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $8,603,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Banco Santander Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SAN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/banco-santander-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-san.html.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.