Banco Santander SA (SAN) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,613 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 46,183.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1,064.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

SAN stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banco Santander from an “a-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

