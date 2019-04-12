Bach Investment Advisors Ltd Sells 1,053 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Bach Investment Advisors Ltd decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $78.08 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/bach-investment-advisors-ltd-sells-1053-shares-of-comerica-incorporated-cma.html.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.