B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Busey (BUSE)

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 26.31%. Research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Busey by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Busey by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Busey by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

