Avnet (AVT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from strength in vertical markets such as industrial, defense, aerospace and healthcare. Continued efforts on transformation and acceleration of the Electronic Components business are key drivers. The buyout of Softweb Solutions is likely to enhance its IoT capabilities. Shares outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s fiscal Q4 earnings release. In the recent quarters, it pulled off positive earnings surprises. However, Avnet’s domestic and foreign operations are subject to significant competition. Though the sale of the Technology Solution division has allowed it to focus on high growth areas, it will take considerable time to reflect in the company’s bottom line. Moreover, Avnet draws considerable revenues from outside the United States, making it susceptible to impacts from currency fluctuations.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Avnet stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. 487,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,246. Avnet has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Avnet by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 166,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Avnet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,300,000 after acquiring an additional 315,288 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

