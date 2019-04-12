Avnet (AVT) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Get Avnet alerts:

NYSE AVT opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 443,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 141,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,173,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.