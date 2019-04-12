Avalara Inc (AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $665,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.48. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after buying an additional 96,093 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 846,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 576,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 78.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 343,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Avalara by 78.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 343,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

