Avalara Inc (AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will report $78.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the lowest is $78.32 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $331.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.73 million to $332.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $403.00 million, with estimates ranging from $395.78 million to $407.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avalara from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Avalara from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

AVLR stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. 379,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,480. Avalara has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -52.85.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $665,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Manning sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,208,449 shares of company stock worth $497,057,621.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 846,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 576,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Avalara by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.