Autoliv (ALV) vs. Curaegis Technologies (CRGS) Critical Analysis

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Autoliv alerts:

34.3% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Autoliv has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Curaegis Technologies does not pay a dividend. Autoliv pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Autoliv has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Autoliv and Curaegis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 7 11 5 0 1.91 Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autoliv presently has a consensus price target of $89.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.85%. Given Autoliv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Curaegis Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autoliv and Curaegis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.68 billion 0.82 $190.40 million $6.83 11.90 Curaegis Technologies $40,000.00 182.70 -$6.31 million N/A N/A

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Curaegis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 2.06% 22.59% 7.98% Curaegis Technologies -17,229.73% N/A -562.91%

Summary

Autoliv beats Curaegis Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats. It operates in Europe and the Americas; and China, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Curaegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of power, safety, and wellness. The company operates through two segments, CURA and Aegis. It focuses on the commercialization of various technologies, including myCadian watch, a wearable device, which is used to predict and detect the degradation of alertness in a user, and reveal sleep and fatigue problems; Z-Coach, an e-learning tool that offers sleep training and education solutions to correct sleep issues and enhance overall wellness; and hydraulic pumps for off road diesel engines. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.