Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) SVP Sells $2,840,233.84 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $171.88 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $172.11. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,562.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.51.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

