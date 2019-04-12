Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autodesk in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.79 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $146.00 to $131.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.26.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $171.88 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $172.11. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,562.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk by 326.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,843,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,840,233.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,227 shares of company stock worth $10,573,716 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.