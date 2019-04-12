Atwater Malick LLC Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 3.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 115.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Capital One Financial to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.86. 67,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,733. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atwater Malick LLC Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/atwater-malick-llc-grows-holdings-in-capital-one-financial-corp-cof.html.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.