Atmos Energy (ATO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Atmos Energy is poised to gain from its long-term capital expenditure outlay planned for the next five years. Improvement in economic conditions coupled with the ongoing increase in residential and transportation customers are likely to boost demand for natural gas, and improve results. However, the mishap in the company’s Northwest Dallas operation is a stark reminder of the fact that distributing, transporting and storing natural gas involve risks. Rising competition from alternate energy sources and electricity can lower demand for natural gas. Dependence on a single state for bulk of its revenues exposes it to vagaries of weather, and economic conditions of that state. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATO. UBS Group cut Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

ATO opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $104.07.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.71 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Atmos Energy by 70.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $200,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

