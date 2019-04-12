Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $911,269.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00363656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.01396865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00222398 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.