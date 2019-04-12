Atlas Brown Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,918,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,959,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,072,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $208,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Lane sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $155,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.67.

IDXX stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.09. 181,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 1,501.97% and a net margin of 17.03%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

