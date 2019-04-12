Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,022,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 2,004,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,276,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 539,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $225.30. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,712. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.75 and a 12-month high of $238.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5998 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

