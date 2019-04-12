Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Athersys an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Athersys alerts:

ATHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Athersys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Athersys by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,540. The firm has a market cap of $220.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.49. Athersys has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.09.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 99.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.