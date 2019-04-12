AstraZeneca (AZN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,362.70 ($83.14).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,039 ($78.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,874.50 ($63.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

