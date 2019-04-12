AstraZeneca (AZN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,362.70 ($83.14).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,039 ($78.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion and a PE ratio of 35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 4,874.50 ($63.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,540 ($85.46).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

