Astivita Ltd (AIR) Insider Lev Mizikovsky Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Astivita Ltd (ASX:AIR) insider Lev Mizikovsky sold 10,000,000 shares of Astivita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.07), for a total value of A$930,000.00 ($659,574.47).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 15,485 shares of Astivita stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,006.53 ($713.85).

AIR stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.18 ($0.13). 87,319 shares of the stock were exchanged. Astivita Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of $9.69 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.99.

Astivita Company Profile

AstiVita Limited imports and distributes kitchen appliances, sanitary-ware, and bathroom products in Australia. It primarily distributes household products, including bathroom products, photovoltaic panels and inverters, energy efficiency hot water systems, cooking appliances, and other household products and consumables.

