Associated British Foods (ABF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,070 ($40.11) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, December 10th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,378 ($31.07) to GBX 2,332 ($30.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,889.33 ($37.75).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,515 ($32.86) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,846 ($37.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($88,200.71).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

