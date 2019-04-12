ASOS (LON:ASC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ASOS stock traded up GBX 103 ($1.35) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,689 ($48.20). 586,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,138 ($93.27).

Get ASOS alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on ASOS from £100.41 ($131.20) to GBX 5,217 ($68.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,527.47 ($59.16).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ASOS (ASC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/asos-asc-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.