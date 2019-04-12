Arvinas (ARVN) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) is one of 546 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Arvinas to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arvinas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arvinas Competitors 4496 12909 27536 991 2.54

Arvinas presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.36%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.50%. Given Arvinas’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arvinas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arvinas and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $14.32 million -$41.48 million -0.79 Arvinas Competitors $2.17 billion $229.91 million -3.98

Arvinas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas N/A N/A N/A Arvinas Competitors -1,776.01% -105.48% -28.48%

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

