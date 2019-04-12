Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 686 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,297. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $77.52 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

