Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $19.37 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 253,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 95,915.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 109,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 109,344 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $227,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Compass Point set a $74.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

In other Discover Financial Services news, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $2,123,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,350,761.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $268,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,204,895.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,062 shares of company stock worth $8,124,691. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.88. 517,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

