ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,967,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,428,000 after acquiring an additional 786,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 65.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,023,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 114,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,957.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,455.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.62. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $24.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.41 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.20%.

ARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/armour-residential-reit-inc-arr-stake-increased-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.