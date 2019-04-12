Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,036. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

