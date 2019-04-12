Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.11 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

