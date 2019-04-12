Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $78.38 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ardor has a market cap of $78.38 million and approximately $618,732.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Poloniex and Binance. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00026401 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006467 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

