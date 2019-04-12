Ardelyx (ARDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.65 on Monday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 578.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 530,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 73,030 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 907,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 257,114 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

