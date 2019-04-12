Arco Platform (ARCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Arco Platform alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $32.40 on Monday. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.