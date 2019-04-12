Arco Platform (ARCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $32.40 on Monday. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
