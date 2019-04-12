Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $5,256,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 115,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 283,689 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 211,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $188.88 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/archford-capital-strategies-llc-has-2-25-million-position-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.