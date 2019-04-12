ArcelorMittal (MT) Shares Gap Up to $21.96

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $21.96. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 2695320 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.05.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 163,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 69,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

