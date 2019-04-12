ARbit Market Cap Tops $6,056.00 (ARB)

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One ARbit coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARbit has a total market capitalization of $6,056.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARbit has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000042 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit Profile

ARB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

