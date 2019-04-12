Aptiv Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,480% compared to the average volume of 241 call options.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 37.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,209,000 after purchasing an additional 360,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,209,000 after purchasing an additional 360,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,838,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $380,134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,434,000 after purchasing an additional 638,972 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/aptiv-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-aptv.html.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.