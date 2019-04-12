Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAOI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

AAOI stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $256.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 138.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

