Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 1,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Apple to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.30.

Shares of AAPL opened at $198.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $986.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

