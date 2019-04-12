Apple (AAPL) Downgraded by New Street Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. New Street Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.45.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Analysts expect that Apple will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 29.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 348,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,533,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 7.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

