Apex Price Tops $0.0100 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. In the last week, Apex has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $90,306.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,936,030 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

