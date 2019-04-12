Apergy Corp (APY) Receives $45.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.73.

APY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Apergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $37,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,128 shares of company stock valued at $47,064. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Apergy by 2,643.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 837,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apergy by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 597,451 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Apergy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,795,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,956,000 after buying an additional 540,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apergy by 2,038.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 502,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 478,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Apergy has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apergy will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

