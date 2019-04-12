Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.61). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 68.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $50.71 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 606,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $72,158,000.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $91,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $473,794.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,216.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,177 shares of company stock valued at $8,248,379 over the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

