AO World (AOWDF) vs. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (DNLMY) Financial Contrast

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get AO World alerts:

This table compares AO World and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AO World N/A N/A N/A DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AO World and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AO World $1.06 billion 0.59 -$17.77 million ($0.04) -34.00 DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR $1.41 billion 1.57 $98.73 million $0.54 20.37

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than AO World. AO World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AO World and DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AO World 0 0 0 0 N/A DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

AO World has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AO World does not pay a dividend. DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR beats AO World on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities. The company sells its products through its Websites and third-party Websites. AO World plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom.

DUNELM GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings. It also provides curtains, poles and tracks, and curtain accessories; blinds; rugs, runners, and door mats; cushions and throws, mirrors, pictures and frames, wallpapers, and accessories; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, lamp shades, floor and table lamps, and outdoor lights; and kitchen products, such as cooking, dining, utility, and storage products, as well as electricals. In addition, the company offers towels and bathmats, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture; nursery products and kids accessories; and garden furniture, chimineas and heaters, sheds and storage products, garden furniture covers, and garden décor products. As of September 12, 2018, the company operated 172 stores, including 169 out-of-town superstores; and 3 stores located in high streets, as well as online stores. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Syston, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.