AO World (AO) Price Target Raised to GBX 130 at Jefferies Financial Group

AO World (LON:AO) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AO. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on AO World from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 145 ($1.89).

LON:AO opened at GBX 98.15 ($1.28) on Tuesday. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 87.50 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.20 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $458.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

