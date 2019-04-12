Antero Resources (AR) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.33. Antero Resources shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 5336125 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Paul M. Rady bought 12,239 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,579,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,893,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

