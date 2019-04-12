Animation Vision Cash (AVH) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Animation Vision Cash (CURRENCY:AVH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Animation Vision Cash has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Animation Vision Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and HitBTC. Animation Vision Cash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $28,950.00 worth of Animation Vision Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.79 or 0.12522239 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00045711 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00030139 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Animation Vision Cash Token Profile

AVH is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Animation Vision Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Animation Vision Cash’s official Twitter account is @AvHcommunity . The official website for Animation Vision Cash is www.av.cash

Animation Vision Cash Token Trading

Animation Vision Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animation Vision Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animation Vision Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Animation Vision Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

