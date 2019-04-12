Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANIK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sidoti set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,877. The company has a market cap of $460.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph G. Darling purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $744,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Land sold 4,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $132,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,112,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 861,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 322,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

