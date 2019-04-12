Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 594,263 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $28,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 17,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,135 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter worth $2,525,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,571 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,246 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.64 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.56.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.54. 1,596,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,164. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

