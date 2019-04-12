ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Now Covered by Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANGI. ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut ANGI Homeservices from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ANGI opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.13, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.19.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $124,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $118,170.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,962. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,028,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,297,000 after buying an additional 3,497,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,894,000 after buying an additional 1,261,879 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,022,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 719,773 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,559,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,196,000 after buying an additional 534,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 461,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

